Video of Delay and Amerado in a cosy posture gets Ghanaians talking

Amerado finally gets to lay his head on Delay 3 months after the TV Presenter ‘shut him up’ after he expressed genuine interest in the presenter on Live TV in an interview.

In a new video making rounds on social media, Delay and Amerado are seen in a cosy posture where Amerado could be seen leaning over the shoulder of the beautiful Deloris Frimpong Manso, Delay.

As captured in the viral footage, Delay is filled with so much joy. It could be she’s happy to have such a promising young man spend the day with her.

The expression on Delay’s face speaks volumes about her true emotion and affection for Amerado. Well, what can we say again? Time will tell how the two can match up.

Watch the video below;

The video since it surfaced on the internet has sparked dating rumours and has also got some Ghanaians. Some reactions below;

king_summer_one: “Delay no no ??? I’m just passing by ???????????????”

thateustaceboy: “No but it really doesn’t matter. Delay is a sexy grown woman and above all hardworking. If I was not dating and delay showed up I’d date her. ?”

redjays4me: “I’m lying ooo but my ? is 12 years older”