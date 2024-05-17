Video of Diddy assaulting his ex Cassie surveillance footage goes viral – WATCH

In a video going viral the musician and mogul is shown physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, a.k.a. Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

In the surveillance footage, Combs is seen running down a hallway in a towel and socks, grabbing Ventura by the neck as she waits for an elevator and throwing her to the ground.

He then can be seen kicking her while she’s on the ground, grabbing the belongings she had dropped, kicking her again, and attempting to drag her into a different part of the hallway. The video has no audio.

Elsewhere in the footage, Ventura appears to pick up a hotel phone after Combs leaves the immediate vicinity.

The rapper then returns to the elevator area and seems to shove Ventura out of frame. In a mirror, he can be seen sitting down in a chair, picking up an object from a table, and throwing it in her direction.

According to CNN, Combs later paid InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage.

The video appears to corroborate several allegations made in a lawsuit brought by Cassie Ventura in 2023, in which she claimed she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs on many occasions over 10 years.

According to the complaint, which cited the altercation as occurring “around March 2016,” Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

After the mogul fell asleep, Ms Ventura had attempted to leave the hotel room, but he woke up and “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her,” the complaint said.

“He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape,” it stated.

The lawsuit also claimed that Combs brought the singer into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him, and signed her to his label in 2005 when she was just 19 and he was 37.

Ms Ventura said that the pattern of abuse began as soon as their relationship started and that, as she was trying to end it in 2018, he forced himself into her Los Angeles home and raped her.

The lawsuit against Combs was settled a day after she filed it for an undisclosed amount of money.

Ms Ventura told CNN at the time she had chosen to “resolve this matter amicably,” while Combs’ attorney said the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing” and didn’t change his denial of the allegations.

