VIDEO: Drama as dead man comes back to life moments before burial

By Kweku Derrick
dead man ressurects
Mourners were stunned by a seemingly miraculous incident that unfolded before their eyes as a corpse that was being taken to its burial grounds suddenly came back to life.

The incident happened earlier this week in the city of Hermel, Lebanon.

Apparently, the supposed deceased was a Muslim man who had been laid in state and ready to be buried in line with Islamic customs.

A video of the dramatic incident shows the mourners gathered around the corpse as a woman cried and touched him to pay her last respect.

As mourners were taking the body to be buried, they appeared to have noticed through the open coffin that the man was moving.

They began to perform CPR on him and then called an ambulance.

Watch the video below

Doctors at the hospital pronounced the man was still alive but they did not explain how or why he was wrongly registered as deceased.

Source:GHPage

