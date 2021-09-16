type here...
GhPageNewsVIDEO: Drama as man crashes posh Ferrari he rented to impress his...
News

VIDEO: Drama as man crashes posh Ferrari he rented to impress his friends

By Kweku Derrick
ferrari car crash
- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian man has found himself wanting after a luxurious car he reportedly rented from a dealership just to impress his friends ended on the wrong side of the road hours later.

Footage gaining momentum online shows a red Ferrari with its bumper and bonnet badly wrecked as if it was featured in a Fast and Furious movie chauffeured by an amateur driver.

Apparently, the driver of the Ferrari who was obviously inexperienced was taking the car for a spin only to get it crashed.

Onlookers who drew close to the scene were in dismay after ascertaining the extent of damage done to the car.

An unidentified bystander who recorded the viral video of the severely damaged Ferrari could be heard rebuking its driver who was nowhere to be found at the time of the crash.

The voice in the video was heard quizzing how the young man was going to pay for such damage, since he did not own the car and was expected to cater for any form of damage to the car.

How will he pay for the hefty cost incurred? Lol!

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 16, 2021
Accra
light rain
78.6 ° F
78.6 °
78.6 °
82 %
2mph
100 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News