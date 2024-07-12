type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo of Drogba struggling to speak hits social media
Entertainment

Video of Drogba struggling to speak hits social media

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Drogba-of-Yolo
Drogba-of-Yolo

YOLO actor John Bredu Peasah popularly known as Drogba has gotten netizens emotional after sharing a new update about his health.

Drogba who has been diagnosed with demyelinating disease in a video giving an update about his health explained that he is still feeling pains in his back and the sickness has also affected his speech.

According to him, he had previously failed to update his fans because the doctors had asked him to stop taking photos of himself.

He continued that his issue is complicated and wouldn’t know how to explain it to his fans and followers.

In the video, one could see the once-vibrant actor struggling to speak and make his point known but he claimed this was better than was why he even recorded the video in the first place.

Watch the video below:

How fans reacted to his video:

Coradi_17: “Brother Kindly connect to the upcoming Healing Streams by Pastor Chris”

Stardell57: “I just said a prayer for you in faith. Please believe in the Lord Jesus and his healing power.. He nailed our sickness and suffering on the cross..”

Akissjay_1: “Wish you more speedy recovery ???? Champ ????”

Drcryme: “Pls God Do it for Us Again ?????”

Gloriaosarfo: “We’re PRAYING with you dear?? God will HEAL YOU COMPLETELY ok, for what He cannot do, does not exist?? It Is WELL ???????”

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, July 12, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
3.5mph
100 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways