Drogba who has been diagnosed with demyelinating disease in a video giving an update about his health explained that he is still feeling pains in his back and the sickness has also affected his speech.

According to him, he had previously failed to update his fans because the doctors had asked him to stop taking photos of himself.

He continued that his issue is complicated and wouldn’t know how to explain it to his fans and followers.

In the video, one could see the once-vibrant actor struggling to speak and make his point known but he claimed this was better than was why he even recorded the video in the first place.

Watch the video below:

How fans reacted to his video:

Coradi_17: “Brother Kindly connect to the upcoming Healing Streams by Pastor Chris”

Stardell57: “I just said a prayer for you in faith. Please believe in the Lord Jesus and his healing power.. He nailed our sickness and suffering on the cross..”

Akissjay_1: “Wish you more speedy recovery ???? Champ ????”

Drcryme: “Pls God Do it for Us Again ?????”

Gloriaosarfo: “We’re PRAYING with you dear?? God will HEAL YOU COMPLETELY ok, for what He cannot do, does not exist?? It Is WELL ???????”