The last born of world reknowed preacher Archbishop Duncan Williams identified as Daniel has for weeks now been trending for the wrong reasons.

Sometime last week, he took to his social media handle to announce that he was heading to Ghana and needed slay queens who are ready to hangout and spend his dollars.

Daniel is currently trending on twitter after he posted a video of him in a swimming pool with naked ladies.

Not yet that, but he also went live on Twitter where he was seen tweaking and showing of his manhood to the public.

Due to the site policy we cannot post the video’s on the site but you can get the one with the naked ladies (here) and when he went live here.

Though the son of the pastor is known for his open notorious life, this comes as a shock to many.

Read some reactions below:

@dannygh_: “Whatever you’re going through, it is well ??”

@JeremyBoamah2: “oh man really dey dirty Archbishop Duncan waa ow”

@tomi_chappy: “Nasty nasty nasty man Disgusting”

@KojoTrendy: “Old boy for take am go Burma Camp one day p3, he go shun dey fool”