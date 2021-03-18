Video of an elderly man captured fondling a lady in a bus

- Advertisement -

An elderly Nigerian man was captured shamelessly molesting a lady in a bus.

The incident happened in a commercial bus transiting passengers from Abuja to Akure, Ondo State.

A Twitter user with the handle @DanielFaithArts shared the video claiming that the victim was his sister.

Apparently the lady who was being molested yelled for help in the bus but other passengers on board asked her to stay silent because she was overreacting.

The middle-aged man kept touching this young lady throughout the journey and out of frustration she decided to film the whole thing.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Video of elderly man captured fingering a lady in a bus pic.twitter.com/6OgXSMbQWN — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) March 18, 2021

Tweeps have condemned the act after the video went viral and have called the man an old pervert and an excuse of a grown-up.