LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview
Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview
- Advertisement -

Afrobeat singer, Kidi had the shock of his life when he was blasted and sacked after showing up late for a scheduled interview on a show.

READ ALSO: Kalybos finally responds to Funny Face fight with him

The show host Nana Romeo didn’t take it lightly on Kidi when he showed up very late for the interview for the second time as he felt frustrated and disappointed.

According to the host, his show is not to be taken for granted or disrespected hence taking that decision for not allowing the interview to come on.

Kidi, however, apologized for his actions, he also expressed his qualms about the manner in which Nana Romeo, the show host spoke to him.

READ ALSO: Full story on how naked man was pushed to death from an Ashawo window in Kumasi Asafo

The interview was however called off by the visibly unhappy Nana Romeo.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

In the video, the ‘enjoyment’ hit-maker felt very humiliated and embarrassed. As many continue to praise the host for being firm, there are many who also believe that he was not fair to the musician.

What do you think about the actions of the host? Do you think he did well? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Previous articleFirst photos from the wedding ceremony of Xandy Kamel and husband

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

First photos from the wedding ceremony of Xandy Kamel and husband

RASHAD -
Finally, the much-awaited wedding ceremony has come to pass. Xandy Kamel’s and boyfriend, King Kaninja have tied the knot in a beautiful...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye finally speaks about the identity of her daughter’s father

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye has spoken in an exclusive interview with Ghpage TV for the first time since announcing she has given birth to...
Read more
Entertainment

Kalybos finally responds to Funny Face fight with him

Mr. Tabernacle -
Richard Kweku Asante popularly known in showbiz as Kalybos has finally responded to Funny Face after he dared to expose him and...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more
Entertainment

Rev. Obofour is my ‘spiritual blogger’ – Fameye eulogizes him

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian rapper and musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in the entertainment industry as Fameye has in new video eulogize Rev Obofour.
Read more
Entertainment

Emelia Brobbey surprises her mother with a brand new car on her birthday & mother’s day

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood's fine actress Emelia Brobbey has shown her unending love to her sweet mother on her birthday and mother's day with a...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
74 %
5.1kmh
20 %
Thu
30 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

RASHAD -
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News