Video: Emotional moment as Obinim breaks down in tears like a child at late father's funeral
Video: Emotional moment as Obinim breaks down in tears like a child at late father’s funeral

By Kweku Derrick
Bishop Obinim in tears at father's funeral
The founder and head pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, could not contain his grief when he arrived at the funeral grounds to pay his last respect.

The final funeral rites for the late James Kwadwo Bonsu, who reportedly passed on April 9 after an undisclosed illness took place Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his family home at Abuakwa Sepaase in Kumasi in Ashanti Region.

Bishop Obinim pulled up at the burial ceremony driving his Roll Royce in the company of macho men who provided heavy security around him like a president.

GHPage.com also captured other expensive cars and motorbikes in a convoy accompanying the controversial pastor to the funeral.

When he arrived, Bishop Obinim proceeded to exchange pleasantries with other mourners before finally heading on to see the body of his late dad which was laid in state.

Some sympathisers and bereaved members of the family could hold back their sorrow at the sight of the lifeless body.

A heavyhearted Obinim broke down in tears after filing past his father’s body when he took a seat to observe the proceedings at the funeral grounds.

He had his eyes closed with his left hand covering his face as if he was meditating. But it appeared that was a tacit move to prevent him from crying uncontrollably.

Watch the emotional video below.

Source:GHPage

