Video: Fella Makafui calls the police to arrest Medikal; Here’s why

Recall that months ago, It was alleged that Fella Makafui and Medikal’s marriage ended because she was often seen flirting with D-black.

The actress and her rapper husband ended things a while ago.

Medikal officially confirmed that he was no longer married to Fella Makafui in a recent interview.

According to Medikal, Fella Makafui is now his baby Mama and not his wife.

Following the revelation, D-black dropped a diss track and some of the verses in the track seemed to shade Medikal.

He said ” I’m sleeping with your Shawty to my left, I don’t really feel it but she wanna lay over here instead”.

Reacting to this in a podcast, Medikal expressed his disappointment in D-black. He also asked him why he was smoking with Fella Makafui when he (Medikal) could never do that to him.

Well, in a new video shared on X formerly Twitter, Medikal revealed how Fella Makafui called the police on him yesterday.

In a text attached to the video, Medikal alleged that Fella called the police on him after he asked her cousin, Bless, who has been living with them for over two years, to move out.

According to Medikal, he wants the public to be aware of this incident because the cousin recorded it, potentially leading to future misunderstandings or accusations.

He also emphasised that he has never been abusive or violent and only seeks to co-parent peacefully and ensure a bright future for their child.

Watch the video below to know more…