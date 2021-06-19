type here...
Video: Epic fight breaks out between slay queen and man at Bloom Bar
Entertainment

Video: Epic fight breaks out between slay queen and man at Bloom Bar

By Kweku Derrick
slayqueen bloom bar fight
A slay queen and a man locked horns at Bloom Bar last night in a bloody showdown that left several guests running for their lives.

The unidentified woman in a yellow dress, who is being touted as Yaa Asantewa on social media, is reported to have wrestled with the man fist to fist in a confrontation over a seat.

GHPage.com gathers that the man was sitting down when he got up to meet someone outside the venue.

The slay queen allegedly then came to sit on the chair before the man could arrive. When the man returned, he reportedly asked the woman to vacate the seat because he was sitting there.

It was at this point that the exchange of words started, which eventually erupted into pandemonium.

The alleged boyfriend of the woman came to her rescue as he joined the fight and took it to another level of extreme confusion and disorder.

It took the intervention of bouncers to break up the two men and escorted them out of the premises.

Some bystanders got hurt while others fled the venue without paying for their drinks.

Watch the video below.

The cocktail bar, located in the heart of Accra in Osu, is home to hundreds of revellers.

It’s also a famous destination with chaotic outbreaks of similar nature.

Nigerian artistes Burna Boy and Davido have had their fair share of experience with bouncers of the facility over some misunderstanding.

Source:GHPage

