Video footage of Bishop Salifu Amoako’s Son Overspeeding in his Mom’s Jaguar hours before accident Pops Up

The son of renowned Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Salifu Amoako, has been identified as the driver behind a tragic accident that occurred in East Legon, Accra.

The incident, which took place on Saturday evening, October 12, 2024, resulted in the loss of two lives.

According to reports, the accident involved a Jaguar vehicle driven by the pastor’s 16-year-old son. The Jaguar collided with an Acura, which immediately burst into flames upon impact.

Two passengers, both young girls aged around 11 and 12, were tragically burned beyond recognition in the fire.

Eyewitnesses claim that the pastor’s son was recklessly speeding moments before the crash. The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was called to the scene to extinguish the flames and recover the bodies.

However, the process was complicated due to logistical challenges faced by the fire service team.

In footage shared on the GNFS Facebook page, firefighters are seen using specialized tools to cut through the charred remains of the vehicles. Smoke continued to rise from the wreckage as they worked to retrieve the victims.

-- AD --

While the pastor’s son survived the accident, he sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalized. Police have yet to release the identities of the deceased passengers, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash.

However, CCTV footage capturing the Jaguar’s high speed before the accident has sparked outrage on social media.

Many netizens believe that the young driver’s reckless behaviour was the cause of the tragic event. Since the legal driving age in Ghana is 18, questions have been raised about whether the pastor’s son was a licensed driver.

Additional videos posted on X (formerly Twitter) show the 16-year-old speeding in the Jaguar earlier that same morning. Pastor Salifu Amoako is said to have filmed his son driving and shared the footage on Snapchat.

An X user, Tailor Marique, posted the video, writing, “Got this video of him recording him speeding just this morning. He is 16yrs…. I know you guys want names but we shall move carefully. The name will come out eventually. I made a mistake saying he lost control of the car in my earlier post. Nahh this guy needs jail.”

And he rather survived, ashi me ooo pic.twitter.com/f4jbvJGR7M — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) October 14, 2024

As of now, Pastor Salifu Amoako has not made any public statements regarding the accident. However, sources indicate that the pastor’s family is cooperating with the families of the victims. Social media continues to buzz with reactions and opinions as the story develops.