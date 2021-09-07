type here...
Video of fresh Lesbobo girls having a good time in the bedroom
News

Video of fresh Lesbobo girls having a good time in the bedroom pops up online

By Kweku Derrick
lesbobo lesbians
A video clip showing two young women ostentatiously parading themselves on camera as lesbians has hit the internet space.

In the video sighted by GHPage.com, the couple who seemingly live a carefree life of sexual immorality are seen puffing smoke from what looks like a roll of weed while they lock lips as a prelude to the main game.

The video comes at a time Ghanaian lawmakers have submitted an anit-LGBTQI+ bill before parliament seeking to criminalise same-sex practice and advocacy in the country through the private members’ bill before parliament.

The 36-page proposed bill is to ensure “proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities; proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities.”

Source:GHPage

