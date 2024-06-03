Watch: Exclusive video of how Lilwin was arrested at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital lands online

Award-winning Ghanaian actor, Lilwin, has been arrested by police for his involvement in the accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.

According to reports, Lilwin was overspeeding when his Mercedes Benz AMG C43 collided with another car.

Ever since the accident, calls for the actor’s arrest have been persistent on social media by netizens and the family of the deceased has also been vocal in demanding justice for their loss.

Well, just a few minutes ago, the police arrested Lilwin and cited his ill health as the reason for the delay in apprehending him.

Lilwin’s arrest happened just after he was discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, a police vehicle transported him to the station.

A video from his arrest that has surfaced on social media shows the actor being wheeled in a chair to the police car.



He was later helped by some officers to get into the police car to be taken to the police station

Although specific details regarding the accident and Lil Win’s involvement have not been disclosed by the police, he was taken into custody at the Manhyia Divisional Police Command of the MTTD as investigations into the incident continue.

