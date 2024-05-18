Video of the full glass-gated Big House Lawyer John Kumah will be buried in goes viral

The Burial and Final Funeral Rites of Lawyer John Kumah is underway at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

Family, friends, Political Leaders and residents of Ejisu Constituency are currently mourning as they pay their last respects to the late John Kumah.

The scenes at the funeral grounds are indeed sorrowful. Everybody present is moved to tears as they recall the fond moments they have had with the deceased lawyer and MP.

In the wake of this, a video of the very place John Kumah will be laid to rest has surfaced causing a social media conversation.

The Huge House with a glass gate is where the Late Lawyer will be buried. A Tour around the edifice shows that it is well built to suit the taste of the Rich Man he was.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7G3TlZMWOA

Meanwhile, As part of the process ahead of John Kuma’s final funeral rites, his mortal remains arrived earlier yesterday at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The mortal remains of the late politician who was in a Military Helicopter from Accra were received by family, friends and some residents in Ejisu.



Photos and videos available from the scene showed some of these people shedding tears as the casket containing John Kumah was handed over to the family.

Upon the arrival of the remains and as customs demand libation was poured before the dead body could be handed over to his family.

The family member who poured the libation asked that the late Member of Parliament go to rest in peace.

He went on to add that if his death was natural then he should rest well but if there are people behind his death, then they are asking his ghost to take action immediately.