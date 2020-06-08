Video: Funny Face’s ex-wife finally returns his daughters to him?

Funny Face in recent times has gone haywire over the absence of his twin daughters, Ella and Bella after his ex-wife Ama Vanessa took them from the house far from his reach.

The comic actor has his name all over social media as a consequence of the above-mentioned circumstance.

The proud father considering the love he has for his kids can’t just keep calm but to rant till he gets them back.

Well, it seems he’s had what he wanted, from a new video on social media on his own Instagram handle. His kids are back judging from the caption of the video.

Funny Face sharing the video he captioned; , “TO GOD BE THE GLORY ”

Drawing conclusions from the video above, it can be fairly established that the mother has finally returned the kids to him.

One very interesting thing about this whole scenario that makes us believe that indeed he has his kids back is that he has not posted anything on there after this post.