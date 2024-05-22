type here...
Video: GH gay man lashed after he was caught allegedly trying to have intercourse with another man

By Armani Brooklyn

A young man named Nana Kojo who has been accused of being gay was handcuffed and physically assaulted by a group of men.

As alleged, Nana Kojo tried to have intercourse with a straight t man named Jerry when he visited him

However, Jerry called on his co-tenants to lay siege on Nana Kojo and teach him a lesson in the process.

While he was been beaten by Jerry and his friends, Nana Kojo admitted that he’s gay and has been part of the LGBTQ community for the past 6 years.

According to him, he plays the feminine role in his relationships and rarely engages in intercourse with women.

He also expressed remorse for his actions and advised others to desist from such activities.

