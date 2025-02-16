VIDEO: GH man accused of being a thief after being found in a married woman’s bedroom

A dramatic scene unfolded late last night when a Ghanaian man was confronted by local residents on suspicion of being a thief after he was found inside a married woman’s home.

The incident, which quickly gathered a crowd, led to an intense interrogation of the accused man, who vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

According to the man, he was in the house upon invitation from the woman, whom he claimed was his girlfriend.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the woman denied knowing him, which fueled suspicions among the gathered neighbours

The accused insisted that he had no knowledge of her marital status and that she had led him to believe she was the rightful tenant of the house.

“She told me she had rented this place and was the one who even opened the door for me to enter,” he stated while trying to plead his case.

Despite his explanations, tensions remained high as some residents were sceptical of his claims. It took the intervention of a few elders to prevent the situation from escalating into mob justice.

While the woman refused to acknowledge any connection with the man, the incident has since sparked conversations about trust, deception, and the dangers of being caught in compromising situations.

It remains unclear whether the man is truly the married woman’s girlfriend or not.