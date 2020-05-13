- Advertisement -

Ghpage.com has caught glimpse of a viral video of a Ghanaian nurse seductively twerking at the hospital in the midst of doctors leaving patients unattended.

READ ALSO: Angry Medikal ‘slaps’ Eno Barony as he strikes back again at her amid beef

In the video sighted, the unknown nurse gave it hard to the doctors who were filming her and at a point, they lost control.

It looks like dullness is still engulfing the happiness out of everybody in Ghana especially nurses in uniform. But with her, she decided to do the opposite.

READ ALSO: Pastor Love reacts to claims that he hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

The video after it surfaced online has pulled massive reactions by some netizens as some are highly disappointed to see a nurse twerking ignoring sick patients.



basit_de_jetuma: “Disappointed to see this. No respect for the uniform ?”.



panisha_carthy_official: “Chaiii ????? nurse papapaaa?”.

pallotey_jnr: “You definitely know if this goes viral you will be in trouble but these our noble nurses will ignore their childish life and circulate this on social media”.

afro.boyloxo: yesu fight for corona she is twerking.