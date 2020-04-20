Video: Ghanaian Policeman lambasts chinese national for defying lockdown order

Three weeks ago, President Akufo-Addo in a nationwide address issued a presidential order decreeing a lockdown in some areas of Ghana specifically Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa.

In order to ensure that the lockdown order was adhered to, police and the military were deployed to various parts of the affected places to enforce the lockdown. Albeit the presence of the police and military many people who have been classified as non-essential workers were seen gallivanting around.

One of such persons was a Chinese national, the said Chinese national was caught by a police man on duty. The policeman was thoroughly lambasted the unidentied chinese national like any other Ghanaian. He made him understand that he being a foreign national doesn’t make him above the law.

The police man received applause from the Ghanaian populace as one too many times some foreign nationals especially Chinese have constantly undermined laws put in place by the Ghanaian government.

Although the lockdown has been called off by the president, many Ghanaians would not forget the efforts the police and the military played in helping the government enforce the lockdown thereby curbing the spread of the deadly COVID-19.