Entertainment

Video: Ghanaians blast Empress Gifty for wearing tight jeans

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian gospel singer, Empress Gifty has come under severe backlash once again for her unorthodox fashion sense.

Recall that a few months ago, a gospel diva came under heavy fire over her choice of outfit for Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert.

The gospel singer who is currently in Dubai has shared a new video on the internet to subtly flaunt her body.

The video was purposely meant to promote a Ghanaian-owned saloon in Dubai but Empress Gifty chose to display her body rather than do what she was tasked to accomplish.

She was wearing tight faded jeans and a customized round neck with her face boldly printed on it.

While showcasing her alleged artificial curves she echoed her famous remarks (body by Mrs Adorye).

Social media users most especially her fans who have come across the video have slammed her for turning into a slay queen.

According to these people, Empress Gifty has lost focus because she’s no longer promoting the word of God but rather adoring her body.

