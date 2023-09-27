VIDEO: Gistlover releases VeryDarkman’s Gbola and his Knacking video on telegram for speaking about Mohbad’s son and DNA

Nigerian social media platform has been set on fire after explicit videos of latest internet sensation, Very Dark Man dropped on telegram.

The video is purported to have been released by Gistlover, a veteran Nigerian blogger for reason concerning Mohbad and his son.

According to sources, Gistlover isn’t pleased with the way Very Dark Mannis pointing fingers to Mohbad’s wife concerning the paternity of their son and warned him to stay clear off such private matters.

Seems the threat fell on deaf ears as the new internet sensation kept on talking about the issue which triggered the release of his private videos

Watch below

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

https://fb.watch/njWOGgQFsn/?mibextid=K8Wfd2