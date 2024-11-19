Video Goes Viral As Akufo Addo Refuses To Shake Cheddar’s Hand At A Funeral

A viral video has caused a debate online as many social media users have reacted to the video in focus.

Akyempimhene Nana Adusei Poku has bought his ticket to the land of silence, and as usual, all and sundry were in a state of melancholy.

Many top-notch personalities took time off their busy schedule to mourn with the bereaved family since per the information gathered by Gh Page, the deceased is related to the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu.

As if the deceased was a politician, almost all the politicians were in Kumasi to help bury Nana Adusei Poku.

President Akufo Addo, Cheddar, former president Kuffour, Bawumia, Napo, and many dignitaries made appearances at the funeral.

However, what has gotten the attention of many is a video that involved President Akufo Addo and “the man behind the mask”, Cheddar.

In the video, Cheddar tried to exchange pleasantries with President Akufo Addo, however, the latter refused to exchange pleasantries with him for reasons best known to him.

This has generated a lot of comments across social media platforms as many have deduced that the duo are not on good terms.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15X2BNYrGU/?mibextid=WC7FNe