Video: A group of violent St. Thomas Aquinas SHS students assaults trotro mate and his driver

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A fast trending video across various accounts on Instagram shows a group of violent students of St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School mishandling a commercial driver and his conductor.

According to commentaries gathered about the unfortunate incident, this stubborn group of Senior High School Students attacked them while returning from the just-ended inter-Schools Sports Competitions.

The video has raised chilling concerns since it went viral. The footage has caused a social media uproar. Captured in the clip, these bad students dragged the conductor from the trotro and gave it to him hard and dirty.

Passengers on the trotro screamed in dismay while asking these ‘boys’ to stop rough-handling the conductor and head on to their school but these guys won’t listen. ‘Stubborn Academy.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW