VIDEO: Guy beheads his boss over delayed salary

By Armani Brooklyn
Woman crying and dead body

Augustine Amuzu, a Benin national working as a Sachet water distributor in Segbega, in the Republic of Togo, has been arrested to assist the police in investigating the gruesome unaliving of his boss

As confirmed, Augustine was caught after some community members saw him throwing a human head into the Balissime lagoon in Togo.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the suspect had brought CFA 11,000 collected from a debtor for his boss, but the suspect had stolen part of the money, which led to a misunderstanding between the two.

“So Amuzu used a rod to strike his boss, who fell unconscious, then he later beheaded him”

Woman Crying and body


He transported the head in his tricycle to dump inside Apedokoe – Balissime lagoon” the eyewitness recounted.

Amuzu was arrested by the youth in the community where he had dumped the human head. Money stolen from the company was also found in his possession.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Aflao – Sagbado Police ( Togo) and is assisting with investigations.

