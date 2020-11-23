Video of a guy outsmarted at Circle and taking a soap home as a phone

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle is known to be one of the places infested with the most fraudsters and schemers for a long time.

As a place of business where gadgets are mostly sold, Circle, as it is famously called, also has swindlers snooping around looking for anyone off their guard to defraud.

There have been several cases of people getting duped at this same place and a new video awash on social media shows one of such cases.

In the video, a guy who acts like a phone dealer but is a fraudster sells soap to a customer as a phone.

The victim pays him with his hard-earned money and the swindler takes back the phone and in a quick movement, the latter swaps it for soap in a phone cover similar to the phone he originally bought.

All this happened so fast at the victim’s blind side that he had no idea he had been tricked.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Guy outsmarted at circle; ends up taking soap home as a phone pic.twitter.com/PcXMfQrAys — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 23, 2020

It is just amazing how upon all the noise about Circle being one of the easiest places to get duped people still fall for it.

Probably these swindlers keep revising their strategies and the art of thievery on display in this new video points to that fact.