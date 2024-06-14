Video: Guy takes back the iPhone 15 and wig he bought for his girlfriend as she rejects his marriage proposal

A trending video on social media captures the moment a young man publicly took back the iPhone 15 and the expensive wig he had bought for his girlfriend.

In the viral video, the guy got infuriated after the lady rejected his marriage proposal.

As seen, the guy went on his knees to propose marriage to the lady but she refused.

The lady’s reason for rejecting the guy’s proposal is yet to be known but the angry young man decided to aggressively take back his ‘properties’.

Initially, the lady tried to resist the attempt by the guy to take back the iPhone and wig but she was later overpowered.

