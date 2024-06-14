type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsVideo: Guy takes back the iPhone 15 and wig he bought for...
News

Video: Guy takes back the iPhone 15 and wig he bought for his girlfriend as she rejects his marriage proposal

By Armani Brooklyn
Video Guy takes back the iPhone 15 and wig he bought for his girlfriend as she rejects his marriage proposal

A trending video on social media captures the moment a young man publicly took back the iPhone 15 and the expensive wig he had bought for his girlfriend.

In the viral video, the guy got infuriated after the lady rejected his marriage proposal.

As seen, the guy went on his knees to propose marriage to the lady but she refused.

Video Guy takes back the iPhone 15 and wig he bought for his girlfriend as she rejects his marriage proposal

The lady’s reason for rejecting the guy’s proposal is yet to be known but the angry young man decided to aggressively take back his ‘properties’.

Initially, the lady tried to resist the attempt by the guy to take back the iPhone and wig but she was later overpowered.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, June 14, 2024
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.8mph
75 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways