Currently trending number one on Twitter-Ghana Tab is Hajia Bintu. Netizens can’t just get can’t get their eyes off her curvaceous body she flaunted in a new video.

The beautiful Ghanaian TikTok Star known for displaying her huge, well-curved, soft and titillating booty on social media has yet caused another ‘mayhem’ in the minds of netizens.

The new video shared by Hajia Bintu has got her trending all over Twitter and other social media platforms.

In fact, people with strong faith are seriously backsliding just by the watching of the video she has shared.

Seriously, it will take only an Angel from heaven to ignore watching, but for us mere mortals I tell you, you will watch the video times over.

Now, in the video, Hajia Bintu dolled up in a golden-yellow no hands straight dress complemented by a beautiful make-up and nice braided hair enticingly booty-clapping to a song rhythmically.

Mouthwatering isn’t it? Well, answer yourself. The video after she shared hours ago has garnered massive reactions of over 8,964 tweets and comments across social media.

WATCH THE 18+ VIDEO BELOW;

Hajia Bintu as she’s widely known on social media is not only a socialite, she’s also a professional makeup artiste, brand Influencer and a businesswoman.

Hajia Bintu is a student of the Koforidua Technical University reading Hospitality.