- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Mona Monterage aka Hajia4Reall seems chill until you try to get under her skin. That’s when you would get to experience her sombre side.

A viral video sighted by GhPage captures the moment the popular slay queen gave a stern look to an unidentified man who attempted to play with her butt at a club.

Hajia4Reall, who is also a singer, was seen shaking her infamous backside in a figure-hugging dress as she danced in excitement to songs playing buzzing from the speakers at the venue.

While some men stared at her lustfully, one decided to take advantage of the exciting atmosphere to draw pleasure from the irresistible goodies being flaunted in his face.

However, he was stopped abruptly by the Hajia4Reall who gave him a hard and unsmiling face that’s sure to put him off from grinding women uninvitedly at public gatherings.

Watch the video below.