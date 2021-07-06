type here...
GhPageEntertainmentVIDEO: Hajia4Reall gives fierce look to man who tried to grind her...
Entertainment

VIDEO: Hajia4Reall gives fierce look to man who tried to grind her big ‘nyash’ at a party

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Mona Monterage aka Hajia4Reall seems chill until you try to get under her skin. That’s when you would get to experience her sombre side.

A viral video sighted by GhPage captures the moment the popular slay queen gave a stern look to an unidentified man who attempted to play with her butt at a club.

Hajia4Reall, who is also a singer, was seen shaking her infamous backside in a figure-hugging dress as she danced in excitement to songs playing buzzing from the speakers at the venue.

While some men stared at her lustfully, one decided to take advantage of the exciting atmosphere to draw pleasure from the irresistible goodies being flaunted in his face.

However, he was stopped abruptly by the Hajia4Reall who gave him a hard and unsmiling face that’s sure to put him off from grinding women uninvitedly at public gatherings.

Watch the video below.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
3.5mph
20 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News