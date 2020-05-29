Video of the heartwarming moment Sarkodie’s daughter, Titi showed off her rap skills

The ever-adorable and beautiful daughter of Sarkodie, Adalyn Owusu Addo alias Titi has once again set social media ablaze with her rap skills in a new video already making waves.

Due to the COVID-19, Sarkodie and his family are stuck overseas. Induced by the boredom associated with being indoors amid the pandemic Titi jumped on a beat and delivered some hot rap freestyle.

Sarkodie shared the heartwarming video on social media, and it has since amassed massive reactions from fans and followers as the majority are stunned by Titi’s newfound talent.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Though the words from Titi were not so clear, she was on point moving with the beat as she delivered some rhythmic bars.

Obviously, Titi is following the stead of his father and maybe will soon become the queen of rap sometime to come should she continue with it.

For the commentators; How do you see her rap? Rate it percentage-wise.