Video of the heartwarming moment Shatta Wale blessed a die-hard fan

It’s now a fact that Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. is the most loved artiste in Ghana. Shatta Wale’s fan base increases with increasing love.

Earlier, it was a claim others argued on but looking at a new video that has popped up on social media this morning, it has become an undoubted remark.

In a new video sighted, Internationally acclaimed Dancehall musician has been astounded by massive love shown to him by one die-hard of him who is a trotro driver.

Shatta Wale was today in the studio of Hitz FM for an interview as part of his media tour with his newly signed female artistes Monarch Yadark and Kira.

Whiles in the studio, a die-hard from nowhere entered and laid down screaming in total excitement as he took his shirt off.

He is heard saying: “Bless me Daddy and put my enemies in shame”. Emotional Shatta Wale went to him and hugged him.

The man who couldn’t believe he was touching Wale thanked him and hugged him. He disclosed that he has been looking for him for a long time in the video

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

The man’s reaction after meeting Shatta Wale left everyone present at the studio of Hitz Fm speechless