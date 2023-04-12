Video of a heavily pregnant woman and her husband smoking weed & cigarettes causes stir

- Advertisement -

A pregnant lady has been spotted in a video smoking cigarettes with her husband who is also a Ganja Man.

In the video, the pregnant lady showed off herself smoking marijuana happily with her husband in their room while flaunting her baby bump.

The lady and her man, each had a blunt in their hand and were dragging the smoke as they put on a show for social media users.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. The unhealthy act could put her and the unborn baby in harm’s way.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

For Educational Purpose: Marijuana use during pregnancy can be harmful to your baby’s health.

The chemicals in marijuana (in particular, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC) pass through your system to your baby and may harm your baby’s development.

Doctors have linked weed use during pregnancy with increased risk for complications. These may include: low birth weight, premature birth, small head circumference, small length, stillbirth