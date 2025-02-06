VIDEO: Help me, my wife and kids have ganged up to be beating me” – Husband cries

NIGERIA – An estranged husband has made a passionate appeal to his pastor concerning how his wife and kids have subjected him to severe beatings inside his own house.

Speaking in a video, the sad husband disclosed that his wife has turned him into a punching bag inside his own house.

According to him, anytime there’s a misunderstanding between himself and his wife, she immediately resorts to beating him.

When he also admonishes his kids for bad behaviour, they hit him back and his wife joins them to beat him.

The pained husband begged the man of God to intervene on his behalf because he still loves his wife and kids.

While making this appeal, both his wife and the 3 kids they share were present.

Watch the video below to know more…

