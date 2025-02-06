type here...
Source:GHpage
News

VIDEO: Help me, my wife and kids have ganged up to be beating me” – Husband cries

By Armani Brooklyn

NIGERIA – An estranged husband has made a passionate appeal to his pastor concerning how his wife and kids have subjected him to severe beatings inside his own house.

Speaking in a video, the sad husband disclosed that his wife has turned him into a punching bag inside his own house.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

VIDEO Help me, my wife and kids have ganged up to be beating me - Husband cries

According to him, anytime there’s a misunderstanding between himself and his wife, she immediately resorts to beating him.

When he also admonishes his kids for bad behaviour, they hit him back and his wife joins them to beat him.

The pained husband begged the man of God to intervene on his behalf because he still loves his wife and kids.

While making this appeal, both his wife and the 3 kids they share were present.

Watch the video below to know more…

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Sad! The remians of three siblings who were unalived found in a deep freezer

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

VIDEO Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

VIDEO: Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

VIDEO Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

VIDEO: Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways