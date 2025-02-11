VIDEO: Hookup ladies unalive guy who booked them and absconds with his properties

A 25 year old guy named Brian Altamarano Sallano has been unalived by two hookup ladies he booked to enjoy inside Las Vegas Strip Hotel.

A CCTV footage from the incident that has surfaced online shows how the deceased and the two ladies named Erica Covington and Ariana Taylor walked into the hotel around 2:35 am after earlier having fun inside the club.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Female university student slaps, bites and beats her lecturer for interrupting her TikTok video

As disclosed, Brian met the two ladies just 15 minutes earlier before walking them into his hotel room.

Just minutes after entering the room, they shot him and fled with his properties.

The two ladies have been sentenced to 10-15 years term with the exact time being served determined by the parole board.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: 13-year-old boy impregnates his teacher; Says he made the first move