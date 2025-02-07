type here...
News

VIDEO: Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

By Armani Brooklyn
VIDEO Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

A video of a husband threatening to stab his wife to death has surfaced on social media and raised massive eyebrows.

In the video, the husband can be seen wielding a knife on his wife and threatening to stab her to death.

READ ALSO: Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Trending video of a husband threathening to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

Meanwhile, the wife was sleeping on the bed with her body covered with a blanket.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, the husband stated that he’s tired of his wife’s consistent nagging and he would stab her to death to get his peace of mind once and for all.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “I’ve since slept with over 1000 women after discovering I have HIV” – Man confesses

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

VIDEO Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

VIDEO: Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

VIDEO Woman dies after doctors conducted two surgeries on her without her hubby's consent

VIDEO: Woman dies after doctors conducted two surgeries on her without her hubby’s consent

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
33.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

“My duabo killled Geversa” – Akosua Allegation brags and jubilates

Akosua Allegation

Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Gevera dies
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways