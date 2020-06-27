Video of Hushpuppi’s last words a day before his arrest pops up online

The biggest and viral news currently making waves all over the world is the arrest of Nigeria’s greatest con man, Ramoni Igbalode aka Ray Hushppupi.

Ray Hushpuppi was arrested with 12 others in Dubai by a joint operation by the Dubai Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from the USA.

READ ALSO: Check out the photos of all the big boys arrested alongside Hushpuppi

Days after his arrest, the Dubai police released the video of the moment Ray Hushpuppi and his gang were swooped by the team of skilled policemen at their place of residence.

As you all know, the operation was nicknamed “Operation Fox Hunt 2” and Hushppupi was the main target of the operation.

Following his arrest, a video has popped up on social media that suggests it was the last words of Ray Hushpuppi a day before his arrest by the police.

In the video sighted, the Nigerian national shared a touching story of his family. He said in his family’s lineage no one has been able to make it in life.

Ray noted that not even 6 generations before he could afford a better life.

READ ALSO; Real reasons why Hushpuppi & Woodberry were arrested

It is only him who has been able to break that chain of poverty and living the dream. “In my whole generation … na only me see escape from poverty small” he said.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

READ ALSO: The dreadful story of the Gucci Master Hushpuppi’s rise and possible fall

In other related news; Hushpuppi’s accomplice, Olalekan Jacob Ponle, known as Woodberry, was also arrested along with ten other men in an operation dubbed Fox Hunt 2.

Along with 13 luxury cars, valued at an estimated Dh25m ($6.8m), Dubai police impounded 21 computers, 15 storage memory devices, and 47 smartphones.

The Gucci Master as he famously known, with his gang ripped off close to 2 million victims.