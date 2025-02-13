type here...
VIDEO: “I opened my legs for for Archipalago to insert ice blocks inside my V- Afrah reveals

Just a few weeks ago, Ghanaian entertainer Archipalago and his girlfriend Sekzy Afra took over social media trends after they decided to go public with their break up.

In a statement released by his now ex-girlfriend Sekzy Afra, they have been separated for some months now and taught it wise to make it public to avoid any rumours or speculations.

According to her, they were together for the past 2 years and hoped to stay together for a longer period but that didn’t happen as everything wasn’t right between them.

She continued that they had in the past few months tried to make things work but things were still the same therefore the decision to end it all and move on with their lives.

Still in the period of recovering from the terrible heartbreak, Afrah has gone live on TikTok to state that dating Archipalago was a mistake.

As claimed by her, she regrets engaging in a romantic affair with the controversial celebrity.

Afrah went on to recount how she opened her legs for Archipalago to insert ice blocks inside her ‘akosua kumaa’ for sezzz.

Watch the video below to know more…

