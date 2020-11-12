Video of JJ Rawlings at the hospital before his death surfaces

- Advertisement -

We have chanced on a video that can pass as the last moments of Jerry John Rawlings before his shocking death at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital today.

In the video sighted, the former president was resting on a hospital bed whiles having a good time with a young lady who we are thinking could be a guest who visited him or a relative.

The Ex-Military man looked healthy and calm while he played along with the yet to be identified young lady who was taking a video with him [Rawlings] making the ‘2 sure sign’.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW;

Video of Jerry John Rawlings at the hospital before his death pic.twitter.com/580OSB3kaV — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 12, 2020

JJ Rawlings passed on at 10 am on Thursday 12th November 2020 after he was taken ill at the hospital a week ago.

In other news, the family of late Ghana’s Political Icon has in the issued a statement confirming the death of their father and hero.

In the Press statement signed by Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Rawlings family humbly requests privacy from the public to help them to mourn their ‘paragon’.