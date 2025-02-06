type here...
VIDEO: Joao Felix scores debut goal for AC Milan after leaving Chelsea

By Kwasi Asamoah
Joao Felix leaves Chelsea to AC Milan on loan

Chelsea FC might have started regretting their decision to let Joao Felix join AC Milan, with the Portuguese star scoring a debut goal for the Rossoneri.

Joao Felix is on a loan deal at AC Milan.

The Portugal international only started three Premier League games for Chelsea, but he is already up and running as a Milan player.

In the 70th minute of a Coppa Italia quarter-final match against Roma, Felix replaced Christian Pulisic. In less than two minutes on the pitch he scored.

Santiago Gimenez passed the ball to Felix and he calmly played the ball over goalkeeper Mile Svilar to make it 3-1 against AS Roma.

Joao Felix first goal for AC Milan on loan

Watch the video of Joao Felix’s first goal for AC Milan below:

