Video of John Dumelo partying with Serwaa Amihere without wedding ring sparks rumours

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
John Dumelo wedding ring
Cybernauts seem to love ridiculing John Dumelo as questions have been raised about his commitment to his marriage after he was spotted without his ring.

The actor turned politician in a new video was seen at an Amakye Dede show having a good time.

Also present at the event, was the enchanting Serwaa Amihere as both celebrities took to the dancefloor during a performance by the legendary Highlife act.

However, a tweep certainly looking for some drama pointed out correctly that Dumelo was without his wedding ring.

In a deliberate attempt to raise speculation over a possible turmoil in Dumelo’s home, the tweep quizzed, ”@johndumelo1 boss, na where is your ring?”

Dumelo in the most cheeky way responded saying that the ring was on his toe.

John Dumelo wedding ring
Meanwhile, yesterday January 3, 2021, happened to be John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, birthday.

Per a new video shared on her Instagram, her husband, Nadia Buari, and a few other friends and loved ones gave her a surprise party.

Source:GHPAGE

