‘Such a true Gentleman’ – Ghanaians react as Mahama stops to help accident victims (VIDEO)

By Kweku Derrick
Former President John Dramani Mahama has courted praises from many Ghanaians after a video of him helping out accident victims surfaced online in the early hours of Sunday, June 4, 2021.

The leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) landed in Ho in the Volta Region on Saturday to open a three-day retreat for Communications Officers and members of the Communications Team of his party.

While going about their duties for the day, Mr. Mahama and his entourage encountered two accident victims lying on a sidewalk in distress. According to reports, the men were riding on a motorbike when the incident occurred.

In a viral video sighted by GhPage.com, Mahama who was the NDC’s Presidential Candidate for the 2020 elections drew closer to the scene to offer assistance to the victims who appeared to be badly injured.

He called in the Ambulance Service when it emerged that none of the bystanders had reached out for immediate medical support.

Meanwhile, some reports claim that the convoy of the former President H.E John Dramani Mahama hit two men who were riding on a motorbike.

Read some of the commented gathered:

ruthless_asap: “Such a gentleman he is even helping out , speaks volumes about you sir !

marilyn.akyaapomaa: “Okay after this he will learn and take off that okada thing from his manifesto.”

a.linda111: “Such a true Gentleman

Source:GHPage

