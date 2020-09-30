Video of Joselyn Dumas almost breaking her waist at the Gym

- Advertisement -

Jocelyn Dumas in a hilarious video going viral on social media falls off a board at a gym while doing sit-ups.

The media sensation almost breaks her waist as she falls backward awkwardly in a funny yet disturbing video.

Jocelyn while jumping on the elevated board and squatting fluffed her step, lost balance, and fell down on her waist yelling in the process.

The actress, known for her curvaceous body, silky skin, and pretty face is one that likes to keep fit as video of her working out at the gym are all over her social media.

It was in one of those sessions when she was doing sit-ups to maintain her voluptuous figure that she tumbled.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The screen goddess was recently in the news as pictures and videos from her lavish private birthday party celebrated on August 31, 2020 hit the internet.

In a particularly talked about video, she was seen all cuddly with decorated rapper, Sarkodie.

Meanwhile, Joselyn Dumas, aged 40, is a mother of one and it is said that she was married and divorced while living in the US sometime in the past.