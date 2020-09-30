type here...
GhPage Entertainment Video of Joselyn Dumas almost breaking her waist at the Gym
Entertainment

Video of Joselyn Dumas almost breaking her waist at the Gym

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas
- Advertisement -

Jocelyn Dumas in a hilarious video going viral on social media falls off a board at a gym while doing sit-ups.

The media sensation almost breaks her waist as she falls backward awkwardly in a funny yet disturbing video.

Jocelyn while jumping on the elevated board and squatting fluffed her step, lost balance, and fell down on her waist yelling in the process.

The actress, known for her curvaceous body, silky skin, and pretty face is one that likes to keep fit as video of her working out at the gym are all over her social media.

It was in one of those sessions when she was doing sit-ups to maintain her voluptuous figure that she tumbled.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

View this post on Instagram

Jocelyn Dumas almost breaks her waist at the gym

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

The screen goddess was recently in the news as pictures and videos from her lavish private birthday party celebrated on August 31, 2020 hit the internet.

In a particularly talked about video, she was seen all cuddly with decorated rapper, Sarkodie.

Meanwhile, Joselyn Dumas, aged 40, is a mother of one and it is said that she was married and divorced while living in the US sometime in the past.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
78 %
4.8mph
75 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News