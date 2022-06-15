- Advertisement -

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa has taken her beef with Joyce Blessing to another level after the latter mocked her over her marital issues.

The former fetish priestess released a video of drunk Joyce Blessing who was professing her love and crying over her boyfriend.

According to Nana Agradaa, she advised the gospel musician to settle her marital issues and stick with her husband but her advise fell on deaf ears.

Agradaa revealed that the wife of Joyce Blessing’s alleged boyfriend abused her for chasing her husband which led her to drinking on social media.

Agradaa indicated that she has a video of Joyce Blessing being abused by her boyfriend’s wife and will release it if she is dared.

She warned Joyce Blessing to desist from making remarks about her marital woes as she is not fit to comment about her issues.

This comes after the ‘I Swerve’ hitmaker mocked Nana Agradaa for enduring the martial woes she suffered sometime ago and cluelessly judged her wrongly.

Joyce Blessing also made fun of Nana Agradaa’s ‘failing’ church and warned her to stay away from her marital issues.

This video has gained some comments from netizens who slammed Joyce Blessing’s behaviour. Read some comments below;

Sweet badd wrote; “SHAME ON YOU JOYCE BLESSINGS!! If you are living in a glass house, don’t throw stones. ?????”.

O. Bright added; “So now joyce u go chop ur breakfast and see who laugh at last. Agraada may be wrong by disgracing fellow woman but don’t laugh or talk judge about someone problem when you know you have skeleton too in your cupboard , Joyce , Mona or anyone need to shut up we all sinners we all done things that we are not proud for public to know.”

Excellent stated; “Shame on u Joyce, I keep saying this gospel artists are no more messengers of God, is now a job, once u hv de voice then u chose which category u wnt to make money from”.

Richard Ekow Ansah commented; “Joyce is sad to allow yourself as subtitude for this woman broken ? please learn a lesson from this because her happiness is insults and abuse of fellow human beings on social media”.

qrbb ki also wrote; “Joyce you see your life?…who told you to go tease agradaa you don’t even talk to her why talking her matter?….hmmmm,o feel shy for her kroaaa”

Thomas Owusu added; “Just look at this….!! gospel musician eiii ,, when Christ come …. Infact we will be sorry paaa ooh . Then you guys come out to sing as if you are Angels”.