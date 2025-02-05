type here...
VIDEO: Kayayo’s 7-months-old baby gets stolen in Accra

By Armani Brooklyn
Kayayo

A 7-month-old baby has reportedly been stolen from her mother under deceptive circumstances.

The mother, Kassim Sadia, a head porter (Kayayo), recounted the heartbreaking incident while interacting with some eyewitnesses.

According to her, the baby thief hired her to transport some goods.

- GhPage

In a bid to assist, the woman offered to carry Sadia’s baby who was crying.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the stranger vanished without a trace, taking the baby along with her.

Distraught and desperate, Sadia has since alerted the police who in turn have launched an urgent search to track down the suspect and reunite the baby with its mother.

The public is urged to report any suspicious activity or provide relevant information that could assist in finding the missing child.

