GhPage Entertainment Video: Kelvynboy attacked by Stonebwoy’s bodyguard
Entertainment

Video: Kelvynboy attacked by Stonebwoy’s bodyguard

By Mr. Tabernacle
stonebwoy-and-Kelvynboy
Ghpage News has caught sight of an incident that just happened a few minutes ago. The video of the scene captures Kelvynboy and one of Stonebwoy’s bodyguards.

Earlier today, Kelvynboy made a tweet regarding the same incident accusing his former record label boss, Stonebwoy of sending some people to beat him up.

The reason behind such a move is yet to be uncovered, but a video of the said friction has pooped up on the internet.

In the video sighted, Kelvynboy could be seen at a place that looks like a phone store where other electronic products are also sold.

From the clearer scenes from the video in circulation, a muscled guy moved towards the direction of Kelvynboy with a clear intention to harm him. Fortunately for Kelvynboy, some bodyguards present at the scene were quick to block the attacker from causing any harm to him.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Soon after the video surfaced, a social media user who seemed to know more about the two gave a disclosure about the emergence of the brawl between Kelvynboy and the bodyguard identified as Kekeli aka Gye Nyame.

According to him, the attacker is a former bodyguard of Stonebwoy who has some personal unfinished business with the ‘Coffee’ hitmaker.

See screenshot;

More soon…..

Source:GHPAGE

