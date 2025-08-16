VIDEO: Kevin Watson shot to death

US – A Chicago man was fatally shot as he was streaming on Facebook Live, his family says.

Kevin Watson, 42, was in a parking lot in the 5000 block of West Madison in the South Austin about 6 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle approached and pulled a gun on him.

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed that Watson died from a wound to the chest.

Watson had been in his car and started a Facebook Live moments before the shooting. The chilling footage has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

About 11 minutes into the clip, he is seen reacting to someone passing near the front of his car.

“What’s up, bro?” he said, while putting his hands in the air. “What’s up?” he said, again visibly shaken.

Watson said, “Hell no” as he scrambled out of the car and out of the camera’s view. Someone was heard yelling outside followed by a gunshot and then the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

Shortly after, a man was heard screaming,“Hey Tugg! Call the police!” and other voices were heard clamoring before police arrived.

Watson was hit in the chest and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is under investigation, and no one is in custody, police said.

Watson’s sister, Shamika Watson, said she believes he was targeted for his chain necklace that said “Tugg” — his nickname.

She said Friday that she was with her brother an hour before the shooting.