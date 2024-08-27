type here...
[VIDEO] – King Paluta breaks down in tears while performing in London

Ghanaian musician who has now become the biggest and hottest artiste King Paluta was overcome with emotion during a recent performance in London.

As he took the stage, the massive crowd erupted in excitement, singing along to his 2 newest songs ‘Aseda’ and ‘Makoma’ with palpable energy.

The overwhelming support from the audience was a powerful moment for King Paluta, who has spent over 15 years working tirelessly to carve out a name for himself in the music industry.

Seeing the enthusiastic response from the crowd, King Paluta couldn’t hold back his tears as he went back and sat on the floor on stage and shed tears.

The performance marked a significant milestone in his career, reflecting the hard work and dedication he has poured into his craft over the years.

Truly, King Paluta’s journey has been filled with challenges, but this moment in London was a testament to his resilience and the love his fans have for his music.

The crowd’s reaction made him realise how far he has come as a musician.

After years of perseverance, his music is finally resonating with audiences on a global scale, bringing him the recognition he has long sought.

