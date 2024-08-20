Video: Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife remarries obroni in the US after divorce from actor

type here...
News

By Armani Brooklyn
Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, has remarried almost four years after their divorce.

After many months of rumours, the actor confirmed in September 2021 that he had left his marriage and was a single man.

Recently, Manu, who has three children with Okailey, opened up on how the divorce affected them, stating that he was not brokenhearted

The pretty Naa Okailey has moved on to marry a white man named Tim in the US, where she is currently based.

kwaku manu divorce
Kwaku Manu and wife

It is unknown when the ceremony occurred, but the mother of three took to social media to share images from her wedding.

The images showed the wedding ceremony being divided into two parts: a colourful traditional marriage ceremony and a white wedding.

Some photos showed the white man dressed in a white kaftan with a kente sash around his neck.

The woman wore a white dress with a crown. In the other photos, the man wore a blue suit while the bride wore a white gown.

Looking at the photos, the bride, groom, and their family and friends were excited about their union.

