“I can fight on my own” – Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife says as she kisses and chops love with her new obroni husband

Days ago, Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife, Diane, tied the knot with her American partner in a grand style.

The exclusive wedding video of Diane and her obroni husband whom she calls Kojo has surfaced online.

The video shows the simple yet lavish marriage ceremony to her wealthy obroni husband.

The videos, which have quickly gone viral on social media, offer a glimpse into the special day that has since captured the attention of many.

Despite the modest scale of the event, the wedding was nothing short of extravagant, as evident in the elegant decorations and the sumptuous food served to the guests.

The event, held in the United States, saw a significant turnout of Ghanaians from the diaspora, who came together to support Diane on her big day.

Well as Ghanaians are congratulating Diane, some social media users have also called her out for neglecting her kids.

According to these critics, Diane has abandoned the kids she shares with Kwaku Manu to marry another man based in the US and hasn’t set her eyes on them for the past 3 years.

These critics have been met with strong rebuttals from Diane’s loved ones and according to them, since no one knows what goes on behind the scenes behind Kwaku and Diane, the critics should shut up.

Reacting to the back-and-forth banter between her fans and critics, Diane has dropped a new video chopping love with her new husband and also assured her loved one to leave the fight for her because she can tackle her detractors.