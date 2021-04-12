type here...
GhPageLifestyleVideo of a lady being 'chopped' in a swimming pool by 2...
Lifestyle

Video of a lady being ‘chopped’ in a swimming pool by 2 men surfaces

By Mr. Tabernacle
Lady-chopped-in-pool
Lady-chopped-in-pool
- Advertisement -

As seen from a video fast making rounds on the internet, an asinine lady is seen being chopped by 2 dumb men in a swimming pool whiles taped.

In the hard watching footage, the yet-to-be-identified lady seemed to enjoy the action in the pool with the guys.

Watch the video below;

It’s shocking how some of these so-called modern ladies under the cloud of ‘we’re in the 21st Century’ have thrown away their morals.

It is no more a shame to go nude or worst of it all have intercourse in the open.

Where is our sense of reasoning? huh? There is more to say but will leave it here for another day.

The youth of today are spoilt. This generation is a disappointment to creation. Smh!!…

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, April 12, 2021
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
2.6mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News